Matthew’s Auto announces first Walk-A-Thon

The Matthews Auto Group is announcing the first ever Matthews Walk-A-Thon to benefit five local kid’s charities on Saturday, October 12th from 7:30AM to 6:30PM at the Vestal Rail Trail, starting at the Coal House on Stage Road in Vestal, Rain or Shine.



Matthews Auto is pledging $10 per mile for every mile walked by registered participants, any time during the day, to the charity or charities of the walker’s choosing.

The goal is for Matthews to donate a total of $25,000 divided by local kid’s charities in Broome County including Toys for Tots – providing Christmas gifts for kids in need, GiGi’s Playhouse – a Down Syndrome Achievement Center, Mom’s House – providing child care and support to single parents, A Room to Heal – creating dream bedrooms for kids recovering from serious illness and Lourdes Hospital Camp Hope – for kids who are dealing with the illness and loss of a loved one.



The Walk-A-Thon is open to the public and participants are invited to come to the Rail Trail any time between 7:30 AM and 6:30 PM to walk as many or as few miles as they can.

Walkers are encouraged to register in advance at MatthewsCares.Com or the day of the event with their choice of charity or walkers can choose to divide their donation equally among the 5 listed charities.

Walkers will be on the “Honor System” to report miles walked at the conclusion of their walk. Additionally, there will be a 50-50 drawing and complimentary Walk-A-Thon T-Shirts will be given as a thank you for contributions of $20 or more while supplies last.

In the event that walkers exceed the 2,500 miles walked for the $25,000 donation, Matthews will distribute a total of $25,000 plus any funds donated on the day of the event to the 5 charities based on the percentage of votes each charity receives during registration.

President Rob Matthews says, “We’re excited about giving back to our community and hope this Walk-A-Thon will become an annual event that’s both fun and makes a significant contribution to kids and families in our area.”

Contact: Kathy Breno, Marketing Director 607-798-8000 kbreno@matthewsauto.com