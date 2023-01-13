BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A long vacant and run-down building on Main Street in Binghamton may be coming on the market soon.

The Masonic Temple is under bank foreclosure and is expected to go to auction soon.

The historic building is one of 5 properties that were the subject of a court appearance on Wednesday by developer Isaac Anzaroot.

Mayor Jared Kraham calls the Masonic Temple a high-profile and strategic opportunity for the city.

He says the city will look to ensure that the property ends up with a reputable developer with a promising plan.

Kraham says any initial auction may end up with the bank purchasing the building so it can clear any liens.

So, it may be some while yet before it hits the open market.