(Thursday, March 24, 2022) Thursday is the warmest day for a little while. Colder, more winter-like weather is getting ready to return over the weekend.

Any lingering showers Thursday will slowly give way to mainly dry conditions for the afternoon as the storm slides away from the area.

Highs should warm into the 50s Thursday afternoon, but don’t get used to the milder air because a cooling trend starts to round out the week.

A cold front is slated to come through Thursday night/Friday morning.

Temperatures likely cool back to near 50 Friday with a few scattered showers around.

It turns unseasonably chilly over the weekend, especially come Sunday.

We may even have some accumulating snow for parts of the Southern tier by then.

Don’t get too caught up in the recent spring fever and put away the winter gear just yet.

Thursday: Few rain showers. Breaks of sun and breezy. High mid 50s. Wind: ESE 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Periods of steady rain that could be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind: SE->W 10-20 mph.

Friday: Chance of scattered showers. High upper 40s.

Saturday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High mid 40s.

Sunday: Much colder with some scattered snow showers. High low 30s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Windy. High upper 20s to around 30.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Still cool. High upper 30s.

Wednesday: Chance of rain or snow showers. High near 40.