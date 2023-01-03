WASHINGTON, DC (WIVT/WBGH) – Members of the new 118th Congress were ready to take their oaths of office today but members of the House had to wait as Republicans debated who the new Speaker would be.

Republican Marc Molinaro is being sworn in as the new representative for New York’s 19th Congressional District.

The district previously represented by Democrat Antonio Delgado has been redrawn to stretch from the Hudson Valley, where Molinaro is from, westward through the Catskills and including all of Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Tompkins Counties.

The former Dutchess County Executive is backing California Congressman Kevin McCarthy in his effort to become the new Speaker.

Molinaro said, “The American people sent us here, Upstate New York sent me here, to deliver results for them. We have to get this vote behind us and start moving forward with an agenda to reduce costs, to make it easier for families and farmers throughout Upstate New York and to ensure that this government respects and serves the people of this country.”

He believes Republicans and Democrats can find common ground on issues such as inflation, public safety, mental health programs and drug addiction.