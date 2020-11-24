Mandatory Thanksgiving COVID testing for SUNY schools

BINGHAMTON, NY – SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras stopped by SUNY Schenectady today to share the outcome of the university system’s mandatory testing requirement for on-campus students ahead of the Thanksgiving break.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on that and other COIVD precautions the campuses are taking.

SUNY wrapped up its pre-Thanksgiving exit testing today at noon.

And about 152,000 students were tested. Of those about .63 percent have been positive.

((Henry Zelenak, SUNY Student))

I think it’s an easy process, they’ve made it pretty simple for us. It’s really not a hassle to get over here and get tested. It takes 5 minutes.

Henry Zelenak is just one SUNY student taking a test on campus today.

Chancellor Malatras says the average turnaround time for results is less than 48 hours.

There are currently 880 students among the 64 campuses, or near those campuses in quarantine or isolation.

((Jim Malatras, SUNY Chancellor))

Our campuses have to remain open over the Thanksgiving holidays and beyond in order to provide services and care for those students who have no other alternative.

SUNY Upstate Medical University is the primary test processer. They provide their testing materials to campuses and then process the materials at SUNY Upstate.

The University at Albany also has its own saliva test they produce and process.

With the focus on testing now, we asked if SUNY has any plans to administer a vaccine in the future.

((Jim Malatras, SUNY Chancellor))

That’s an open question. I think we are really excited about the possibility as more vaccines are potentially coming into the marketplace. We’re excited about the Pfizer vaccine because our research scientists have been part of that process in fact SUNY Upstate is doing the clinical trials for that vaccine, but I still think that is a ways off.

SUNY is also requiring pre-testing before students come back for the spring semester.