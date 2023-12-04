NICHOLS, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – One lucky player hit the jackpot on Sunday in Tioga Downs Casino Resort’s largest blackjack tournament to date.

Ricky Chan took home $75,000 after emerging as the final table chip leader after 20 hands. Chan was victorious over 60 entrants who had been earning their way into the tournament since January.

“This tournament marks a historic milestone for Tioga Downs Casino,” said President and General Manager Charles Otto. “It’s the biggest blackjack tournament we’ve hosted, and we’re hoping to have similar tournaments like this again in 2024. Congratulations to our winning guests and team members for doing a fantastic job.”

The blackjack tournament featured three preliminary rounds, followed by a semifinal and a final round. Players in second through sixth place were awarded cash prizes of $10,000, $8,000, $5,000, $1,000, and $1,000, respectively.