TOWN OF CORTLANDVILLE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Cortland County man was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident early this morning.

Matthew Rayl, 32, was traveling South on Page Green Road in the Town of Cortlandville when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a tractor. Rayl was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the tractor sustained no injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.