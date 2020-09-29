Man indicted on attempted murder case earlier this month

BINGHAMTON, NY – The district attorney’s office has released new information regarding an attempted murder of a Special Investigations Unit police officer earlier this month.

Back on September 11, Macoley Saunders was arrested by members of the Special Investigations Unit Task Force in Johnson City.

Wanted on multiple charges, Saunders attempted to flee officers before being caught in the Wilson Hospital parking lot.

During the arrest, Saunders allegedly fired at officers and tried to take an officer’s gun as well.

District Attorney Michael Korchak says that the county won’t stand for situations like this.

“This behavior will not be tolerated in Broome County. Firing a weapon, and fighting violently with the police while you’re being arrested will not be tolerated in this county. Now, the actions of law enforcement were appropriate in this case, and fortunately, no one was seriously injured because this could have been a catastrophic event,” says Korchak.

While Korchak could not go into specifics of the case, he did say that earlier today, Saunders was indicted on multiple charges, including attempted murder and first degree attempted murder of a police officer, as well as criminal use of a firearm.