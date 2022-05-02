PORT CRANE, NY – A Saratoga County man died in a motorcycle accident along Interstate 88 in the Town of Fenton yesterday.



32 year-old Joshua Callahan of Halfmoon, New York, died after his motorcycle left the highway, struck a guiderail and then slid back onto the road not far from the Port Crane exit.



Another biker, 40 year-old Radames Gonzalez of Plattsburgh then struck Callahan causing him to wipe out as well. Gonzalez was taken to Wilson Hospital for treatment.



The Broome County Sheriff’s Office says that despite heavy traffic, no other vehicles were involved.