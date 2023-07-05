HAMDEN, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Delhi man has been arrested and charged for Driving While Intoxicated following a June 14 motor vehicle accident.

William Track, 48, was traveling in the Town of Hamden and swerved his car to avoid hitting a deer. In doing so, he drove over an embankment and into a stream, disabling his car. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries,

Following an investigation, Track was arrested on July 2 and charged with a DWI. He was also issued several uniform traffic tickets including, Consumption of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle, no seat belt, drivers view obstructed, and moved from lane unsafely.

He was released on uniformed traffic tickets and is set to appear in court at a later date.