BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On February 25th, Binghamton Police responded to a shooting in broad daylight at 5 Sturges Street.

Officers located a 22-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported by EMS to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

On April 12th, Binghamton Police located and arrested the suspect in the incident, 28-year-old Christopher Frederick.

Frederick was found at 1008 North McKinley Avenue in the Town of Union and taken into custody.

He has been charged with the following:

Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Use of a Firearm in the 1st Degree

He is currently being held in the Broome County Jail.