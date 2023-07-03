TOWN OF MORRIS, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) An Otsego County man has been arrested on multiple charges after driving while under the influence.

Police reported to an accident in the Town of Morris on June 23rd. Daniel Pope, 37, of Mount Vision, struck a tree with his vehicle while intoxicated. Pope had three children under the age of 16 in the car with him. They sustained minor injuries and were treated by EMS at the scene.

Pope is facing the following charges: three counts of Aggravated DWI with a Child Less Than 16 Years Old in the Vehicle, First Offense DWI, operating a Motor Vehicle with .08% or more BAC, three counts or endangering the Welfare of a Child, Speeding, and Failure to Keep Right.

He is set to appear in court at a later date.