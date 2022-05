BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Police were able to make a quick arrest in a shooting that took place Saturday morning on the city’s Southside.

Police responded to 51 Tremont Avenue at 9:13 a.m. for a report of shots fired.



They say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his left thigh.



The victim was taken to a local hospital and was treated and released.



Police arrested 23 year-old Joseph Shindyakov of Binghamton and charged him with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.