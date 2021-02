BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a 25 year-old man allegedly setting an intentional fire in a home with a disabled child.

Corey Valdez of Chenango is accused of lighting a stuffed animal on fire in the bathtub in the same residence as a 10 year-old with disabilities.

The fire caused damage to the bathroom, but was extinguished prior to patrol’s arrival.

He was charged with 4 counts and taken to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.