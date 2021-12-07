Man accidentally shoots woman through ceiling in Erin

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) – A woman was hospitalized and an investigation is underway after a man allegedly shot a gun through the ceiling by accident.

New York State Police responded to a residence on Park State Road in the Town of Erin on December 3 for a report of an accidental shooting.

Police said a man in the home accidentally fired a round from his lawfully-possessed .44 caliber handgun. The bullet went through the ceiling and hit a woman on the next floor.

The woman was transported to Robert Packard Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police said she was in stable condition.

Police didn’t release any more details. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.