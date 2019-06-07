Maine Memorial Career Day

Students at Maine Memorial Elementary School were able to get a glimpse today at what their future could look like.

A career day was held allowing students in all grades to listen to presentations from professionals in over 20 different fields.

Some of the professions in attendance included healthcare services, mechanical engineering, cosmetology and construction.

5th graders also listened to presentations from BOCES representatives about their various programs.

Principal Linda Kelly says you’re never too young to start thinking about your future.

“It’s important for them to just start thinking about it at a young age about what opportunities there are for them. I think it’s also good for them to hear that these people worked really hard to get where they are as far as their education goes.”

The event is part of the district’s Spartan Career Connection initiative designed to inform, inspire, and prepare students for their futures.

Kelly says this is the second time they’ve held a career day.

She says the plan is to host one at the school every other year.

