Maine man arrested for sexual relations with minor

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Maine man is being held in the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility for having illegal relations with a minor.

The Sheriff’s office says 30 year-old Justin Miller is behind bars for having a sexual relationship with a girl who the office says is under 13 years old.

Miller was arrested last Tuesday, and was taken away without a struggle.

According to the Sheriff’s Detective’s unit, the girl is in capable hands.

Miller is being charged with Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, and Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors.

