BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Mabel D Orr Fashion Boutique in Binghamton is celebrating its first anniversary on Gorgeous Washington Street with a fundraiser.

The vintage clothing store is holding a bag sale with all of the proceeds going to the Animal Care Sanctuary in Bradford County, Pennsylvania.

The sale takes place this Saturday from 10 until 5 on the sidewalk in front of the store.

For $5, customers can fill a small bag provided or a large bag for $10.

Owner Heidi Weeks says the clothing for the bag sale are items that either didn't sell or don't fit among the store's preferred inventory.

She says shoppers can get some great deals.

"We want to see Binghamton's community get help. So, this is one way that people can get clothing at a very, very inexpensive price and the money is going to a local charity."

The Animal Care Sanctuary operates out of 160 acres in East Smithfield, PA and another 64 acres in Wellsboro.

Founded in New Jersey 52 years ago before moving to PA, the sanctuary is a no-kill shelter with 3 veterinarians on staff.

It also offers community clinics for rabies vaccinations, low-cost spaying and neutering and microchipping.

Retired IBM Vice President Ellen Feldman is the Chair of the sanctuary's board. "Animals enrich our lives. I've got 3, they're all rescues. I have a handicapped son. I know what it means to work with vulnerable populations, whether they're people or they're animals."

Also, in recognition of its downtown anniversary, Mabel D Orr will be open for First Friday from 6 to 9.

And Weeks has decorated her windows with fashions inspired by Mexican artist Frieda Kahlo in honor of Cinco De Mayo.

