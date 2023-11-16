BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and Senator Lea Webb are helping the public save money this winter.

Webb and Lupardo, in partnership with Public Utility Law Project of New York, are hosting a public open house for utility debt relief on November 16 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Community members can head to the Broome County Public Library to discuss their eligibility for debt relief options. Guests will be connected with programs that can help reduce their energy bills this winter. There will be free application assistance.

Those in attendance are required to bring their energy bill, a form of identification, a copy of their benefits award letter from HEAP, SNAP, SSI, or public assistance if applicable.

Spanish and Haitian-Creole translation services will be available.

The Broome County Public Library is located at 185 Court Street in Binghamton.