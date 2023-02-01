ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul proposed the 2023-2024 state budget.

Hochul revealed her fiscal plan that includes initiatives such as public safety, mental health, housing, education, child care, climate change, health care, and transportation.

Now, the balanced budget must be submitted and approved by legislature.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo released the following statement in regards to the plan:

“We are now beginning a two-month process to analyze and respond to the proposed

budget the Governor released today. While there are many encouraging proposals that

will benefit residents of the Southern Tier regarding public safety, EMS, child care,

mental health, and housing, there are some areas of concern. I will continue advocating

for additional resources for our hospitals and nursing homes, road and bridge repair,

and support for small businesses.”

Lupardo represents New York’s 123rd District which includes the City of Binghamton and the Towns of Vestal and Union.