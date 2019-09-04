LUMA setup well underway as festival nears

Binghamton N.Y – With just two days to go before the return of LUMA, set up is underway in downtown Binghamton.

Several streets have already been closed to traffic as large scaffolds are erected to hold the giant projectors that make the city’s historic buildings come to life.

And the windows of the structures have been covered so as not to reflect the animations that will be projected on them.



Tickets are still available for the Freckled Sky production called “The Challenge” inside the Floyd Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.



This is video from the Freckled Sky performance on America’s Got Talent several years ago.

LUMA Co-Founder Joshua Bernard says the $7 ticket generates only a small portion of the funds needed to present the festival.

“It is a very large thing to mount for a very small town. Just so you know, we did an analysis this year and found out that we run LUMA at one-fifth the cost of the average light festival. And that’s the reason that we ask for help despite the fact that you might think that, ‘Well, there’s a lot of people supporting it.’ We need all that support and all that it means to the community and we hope you think it’s worth it,” says Bernard.

There are six performances inside the Arena, but seating is limited to 800 seats on the floor.



A $5 ticket is also required for the Phasing Rain performances by Onionlab inside the State Street Parking Garage.



Most of those performances have already sold out, however organizers have added some additional earlier shows on both Friday and Saturday nights.



To purchase tickets, go to LUMAfestival.com