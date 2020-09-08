Local teacher’s legacy honored with school supply donations

ENDWELL, NY – A hair salon in Endwell is wrapping up a school supply donation drive in the memory of a local teacher.

Hair Studio Six is accepting supplies that will be donated to George F. Johnson Elementary School in honor of Cassandra Cline.

“Sassie”, as she was affectionately nicknamed, taught at George F. as a kindergarten teacher before her untimely death in 2018.

Cline’s sister, Kathy Reister, is a hair stylist at Hair Studio Six and has organized the event for the last three years.

Reister says that even with the donation drive being in its 3rd year, she is still amazed at the reception for both the cause as well as how her sister is remembered in the community.

“It’s awesome. My sister was an amazing person. She just loved everyone that she’d come in contact with, and everyone loved her. So, they remember her of being that kind of person. So, it’s just, it feels really good, and she’d be very proud,” says Reister.

The supply drive is scheduled to end tomorrow.

However, Reister says they will still accept donations after that time.

The supplies are expected to be donated to the school this weekend.