Local students look to spell their way to national glory

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A trio of students from our surrounding area will look to spell their way to national glory.

Three students living around our region made the field of 565 spellers for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Forteen-year-old Melodie Loya from Bainbridge has qualified for the third time.

In 2017 she finished tied for seventeenth place and in 2018 finished tied for twenty-fifth.

Chemung Valley Montessori eight grader Anh Thu Tran is taking part in her second National Spelling Bee after finishing tied for forty-second last year.

And thirteen-year-old Thomas Hamrick of Ithaca will be making his debut.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee will run from Sunday through Friday May 31st.

Round 2 and on will be aired on ESPN.