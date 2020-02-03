Local Southern Tier gym to host the New York Cup Gymnastics Invitational

From: Southern Tier Gymnastics

The Parents’ Gymnastics Association of Southern Tier Gymnastics Academy will once again host the New York Cup Gymnastics Invitational.

With 20 teams participating and over 500 gymnasts competing, the New York Cup is one of the largest gymnastics competitions in New York State.

The meet will be held at the Floyd L. Maines Memorial Arena from Saturday, February 8th through Sunday, February 9th.

The doors will open on Saturday and Sunday at 7:45 am. Admission is $15 for adults, $6 for children, and ages 5 and under are free.

Session Schedule:

Session One: Saturday 8:30 am compete time

Session Two: Saturday 12:30 pm compete time

Session Three: Saturday 5:00 pm compete time

Session Four: Sunday 8:30 am compete time

The Parents’ Gymnastics Association of Southern Tier Gymnastics Academy would like to acknowledge the support of the Holiday Inn Binghamton, United Health Services, Upstate Companies and Wegmans. This event would not be possible without their support.