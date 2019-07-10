Local schools partner to offer a Go Green Institute program

Binghamton University is partnering with the Binghamton City School District to offer their tenth annual Go Green Institute. The program is designed to excite students about a variety of studies such as science, technology, engineering, art and math while offering a hands-on experience.

Go Green offers field trips to the university’s Nature Preserve and Center of Excellence along with experimenting in science labs. From making Twizzler and marshmallow D-N-A models to learning how to clean oil spills, students are given opportunities to explore subjects in a creative way. Assistant Director Lynn Schmitt says the program has impact beyond science and technology.

“For some their families may not have had any college graduates but now they start to see themselves as ‘oh I’m at college I’ve seen myself at college, I can do it.’ and that’s what we want, we want to create the next generation of scientists that really love what they do and are excited about it.”

The 10-day program ends with presentations from the students highlighting the research they did. The Go Green Institute is for students in grades 6 through 8.