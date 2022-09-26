BROOKLYN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Maine-Endwell graduate is pursuing her musical dreams as part of the inaugural class of Jay-Z’s new college of music.

Sam Palmer just started her second year at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment in Brooklyn.

It’s a collaboration between music industry icon Jay-Z and Long Island University.

Palmer writes and produces her own R&B, house and hip-hop music and sings as well.

She’s majoring in music production, technology and entrepreneurship and has accomplished producers 9th Wonder and Young Guru as instructors.

Palmer says she’s thrilled with the connections that she’s making.

“Learning from so many different types of people who come from so many different places and their influences on music and their influences in just life in general. It’s really cool to meet so many different types of people.”

Palmer is in her junior year now, having spent her freshman year at Ohio State on a field hockey scholarship.

She says that although the students have seen a number of accomplished hip-hop artists on campus, they’ve yet to see Jay-Z.

Palmer has a number of tracks available on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music including a single called “Can’t Be Mine” that dropped on Friday.

You can follow her on Instagram @sampalmerrr.