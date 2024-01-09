(WIVT/WBGH) – After Governor Hochul delivered her State of the State Address, state and local officials have been sharing their comments on her agenda.

Congressman Marc Molinaro released a statement saying that that New York City is still bussing migrants to communities in Upstate New York, and its baffling that the governor did not mention it.

State comptroller Thomas DiNapoli provided a statement saying that he is pleased with the governor’s decision to increase the state’s rainy-day reserves which now provides more stability in the face of any upcoming economic hardships.

New York’s teacher’s union released a statement saying that the governor’s remarks shows her commitment to invest in public schools, students and educators.

Local assemblyman Joe Angelino says that Hochul needs to revisit bail reform, stand stronger with law enforcement, lower taxes, and address those battling drug addiction across the state.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo says that the governor’s focus on housing, out migration, crime reduction, and mental health should resonate with New Yorkers.

Lupardo says that during the next budget process, she will be focused on the basics, such as afford ability, childcare, and workforce development.