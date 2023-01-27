JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City Police Association has launched an Autism Awareness T-Shirt fundraiser ahead of April, Autism Awareness Month.

This is JCPA’s 6th annual Autism event, but for 2023 they are teaming up with the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Binghamton Police, Vestal Police, Endicott Police, Port Dickinson Police, and Binghamton University Police to raise more awareness.

This year, they are selling apparel for $20-$35, with all proceeds going to Alive With Autism, a local non-profit that provides support for individuals and families with Autism in Broome County.

The Broome County law enforcement community is looking to “raise awareness to support, advocate, educate, accept, understand, and to love those diagnosed with autism.”

Those interested in buying a t-shirt can click here.

Anyone with questions can email Detective Joshua Bilek at jbilek@jcpolice.com.