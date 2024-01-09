HALLSTEAD, Pa (WIVT/WBGH) – A group of kids in Hallstead, Pennsylvania used last week’s snowstorm to their benefit, and created a huge snowman in their front yard.

It took 6 neighborhood kids over 3 hours on Sunday to create the 8 and a half foot tall snowman.

One of kid’s fathers had to help put the body of the snowman in place because it is so tall. The snowman is dressed up with a carrot for a nose, sticks for the arms, and wrapped with a scarf around its neck, and topped with a hat.

Hopefully the rain holds off over in Hallstead, so the snowman can keep greeting drivers as they pass by.