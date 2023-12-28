BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A social media group is encouraging the community to lend a helping hand to those in need.

“Tying in the New Year” is a local initiative created by Jeanne Schmidt and her coworkers. Since 2019, the group has gathered winter weather accessories and tied them to poles, fences, and other structures throughout the community for people to take, free of charge. Now, they are looking to the public to join them in keeping those in need warm this winter.

Tying in the New Year invites individuals, families, businesses, and churches to join the group effort on December 29, the last “work day” of the year. Participants are encouraged to collect their new or gently used cold weather gear and head to highly trafficked areas around the community to hang or tie the donations. Sought after items include hats, gloves, scarves, and coats as well as snowpants umbrellas, and blankets.

Schmidt says a good way to start the New Year is with a good deed.

For more information, visit Tying in the New Year on Facebook.