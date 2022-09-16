BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – September is recognized as Childhood Cancer awareness month, and a local family is adding some glamour to the gridiron to spread the word.

This evening at Chenango Valley’s Varsity Football Home Opener, the football players will be wearing gold tape on their shoes, while the cheerleaders will wear golden bows in honor of Super Cooper Busch.

Cooper Busch was diagnosed with AML, a type of Leukemia in 2016.

His mother and founder of Super Cooper Saves the Day, Tara Busch, says that he should have had a 90% chance of survival.

She says his chemo treatments were unsuccessful and as a result, Cooper passed away in 2018.

“Unfortunately, the Chenango Valley community has many families that have been impacted by childhood cancer, it’s not just our family. So when an organization, a school, a business, supports childhood cancer, it helps all of those families that have been impacted by it to feel that love and support and to know that they matter.”

She says that only 4% of research funding goes towards childhood cancer.

Busch says that several organizations have partnered with Super Cooper Saves the Day for Childhood Cancer Awareness month,

One being Animal Adventure, and on September 25th, if you visit the park and mention that you are “going-gold,” they will donate 2 dollars to Super Cooper Saves the Day for every admission.

The Chenango Valley home opener starts at 7 p.m. this evening, and you will find Busch and her organization handing out golden beads and ribbons.