OWEGO NY, (WIVT/WBGH)- Home Central announced the grand opening of its new kitchen and bath show room and design center on the corner of Fox Street and Central Avenue yesterday.



The building is over 100 years old and has been revitalized to help homeowners and contractors in the area meet all of their renovation needs.

Show Room Manager, Alicia Cerretani says the space was created in the hopes of keeping home improvement in the local community rather than having to outsource for services and materials.

“This project was designed to be a destination, to make Owego a destination in the area, its pretty unique, the county doesn’t really have something like this, so now our community can come here and get their kitchens their baths, siding, doors, windows. They can get designs here, they can work with our estimator here, we can show them samples, they can come and actually figure our how their money is going to be invested.” said Cerretani.

She says that the showroom was designed to accommodate for all levels of income utilizing examples of both affordable and high-end kitchen display.



