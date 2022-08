BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The First Congressional Church of Binghamton is holding a special community event on Thursday, August 18th.

The church will host a free ice cream social and school material giveaway for local children going back to class in the fall.

The event will be held in conjunction with the American Civic Association in the church’s parking lot located at 30 Main Street in Binghamton.