TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local cheerleader is headed to Florida to perform under the bright lights of one of the nation’s biggest games.

Natalie Lamando is a freshman at Chenango Valley High School, and a member of the cheerleading squad.

At the team’s recent tryout for the annual national cheer competition, Lamando was encouraged by her coaches to also try out for the All-American cheer team.

She said she had no intentions of auditioning, but decided it couldn’t hurt to try.

After performing the provided dance, jump, and cheer segments for the judges, she soon found out that she had been selected as an All-American.

Lamando said, “I’m very excited because this could be a once in a lifetime thing, so I’m using this opportunity, cause maybe I could go somewhere with it and show how I am to other people and just show my skills around the world.”

Lamando will be cheering at this year’s Citrus Bowl in Orlando on the 2nd of January.

The game will be nationally televised on ABC and features the LSU Tigers football team facing off against the Purdue Boilermakers.

She said her uniform arrived in the mail this past weekend, and she was provided the group’s routine via email.

Lamando said that that she may not have been the most skillful person at the tryout, but she let her passion and spirit carry her through.