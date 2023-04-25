BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced over $42 million in funding to 144 small and medium-sized capital projects through the NYS Council on the Arts.

This is a record capital investment in state-wide arts and cultural organizations.

Two organizations in Broome County and one in Chenango County will receive funding.

The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier will receive $25,000 for LED lighting installation, Tri-Cities Opera is getting $50,000 for a Theatrical Lighting System replacement, and Earlville Opera House will receive $50,000 to make historic masonry improvements.

“Strengthening our creative sector increases tourism, boosts our economy, and enhances the rich heritage and cultural life of New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “These record grants will support a wide range of diverse and innovative projects at our arts and cultural organizations across the state, helping ensure all who visit will continue to have wonderful experiences for years to come.”

You can view a complete list of grantees here.

To learn more about the New York State Council on the Arts, visit arts.ny.gov.