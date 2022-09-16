BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The local veteran community has a message for Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action: they will never forget.

American Legion Post 1645 on Robinson Street in Binghamton held its annual POW/MIA ceremony this morning.

Members read the stories of several notable prisoners and missing service members from past conflicts.

And there were prayers, speeches and patriotic music sung by the participants and played on the bagpipes.

Local POW/MIA’s include Jerry Zimmer of Maine, Paul Raymond of Deposit, Joseph Bors of Binghamton and Charles Macko of Endicott, all from the Vietnam era.

Macko’s remains have since been recovered.

Post 1700 Commander Dave Williams says it’s important to remember and honor their contributions.

“These men and women have given sacrifices for this country so that we can do and have things that we do on an everyday basis without even thinking about it. If it wasn’t for the sacrifice that they made to this country, we wouldn’t be able to do these things that we take for granted.”

Post 1700 in West Endicott is holding its own ceremony this evening.

There are 104 service members from New York State still listed as POW’s and MIA’s.