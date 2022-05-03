Republican Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin visited Binghamton City Hall yesterday to share his plan to Reform Albany.

Zeldin, joined by his Lieutenant Governor running mate, Alison Esposito described their 10 point plan.

They include setting term limits for state officials.Implementing voter identification.

Strengthening New York State FOIL law.Re-imagining New York State government websites.

And assigning a prosecutor to investigate and deliver accountability the executive branch.

Lee Zeldin says: “First and foremost, it’s important to point out, that it doesn’t require new law, it doesn’t require an executive order, but just having people in government serve with integrity, not getting themselves arrested and thrown into prison. Just being honorable, a selfless public servants, who understand that public service is about serving the public, not being served by the public, that would be progress.”

The gubernatorial primary takes place on June 28th.

The other Republican candidates are Andrew Giuliani, Rob Astorino and Harry Wilson.