Lawmakers look at extending eviction moratorium

ALBANY, NY – An extraordinary session is underway at the New York State Capitol.

Lawmakers are in Albany to extend the eviction moratorium, which ended yesterday.

They’re also taking care of a couple other measures.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has the latest.

Lawmakers could be here for a while as they debate extending the eviction and foreclosure moratoriums until January 15th.

Governor Hochul signed a proclamation last night to call lawmakers back in town.

((Kathy Hochul, Governor))

Under my watch here in the State of New York we are not going to exacerbate what is already a crisis in terms of the homelessness problem.

In addition to the eviction ban, lawmakers are poised to increase the appropriation for COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program, the Hardship Fund, and funding for legal services for tenants.

Republican lawmakers have voiced opposition to the extension of the eviction ban.

((Rob Ortt, Senate Republican Leader))

All we’re doing is punting. We’re kicking the can down the road to January. We’re not addressing the real issue. The real issue is so no one’s going to apply for the ERAP monies as long as there’s no reason if they can stay in their apartment rent free as is.

As part of the legislation lawmakers are also slated to allow “any state or local public body to hold virtual meetings until January 15th.