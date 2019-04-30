BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Members of local law enforcement were talking with residents over a cup of coffee last week.

The Binghamton Police Department held another Coffee with Cops Event.

Officers were at the McDonald's on Main Street and then on Court Street giving community members the chance to meet them and ask questions.

All attendees of Coffee with Cops were given a free small coffee courtesy of McDonald's.

Administrative Captain Larry Hendrickson says this event is about building relationships with the community. "People will talk about all kinds of things if given the opportunity and that's what this does is give people the opportunity. They'll tell us about something that maybe they didn't think was important enough to call us about but when they see us here they'll tell us about some issues. Whether it's code enforcement issues that we could pass along to code enforcement or just some suspicious activity going on in the neighborhood."

Hendrickson says this was the second coffee with cops the Binghamton Police has held this year and he says they hope to expand to it to a monthly event.