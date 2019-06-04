Law enforcement look for a man who fled the scene of an accident

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - UPDATE: (17:59 p.m.) -- New York State Police say the suspect was spotted near the area of Fox Hollow and Old State Roads.

He is also accused of stealing an ATV.

Troopers ask residents to remain vigilant and call 911 if they see the suspect.

---------------------------------------------------------

Law enforcement is looking for a man who fled the scene of an accident this morning in Kirkwood.

Police arrived on Interstate 81 shortly after 11 a.m. to find an Audi, reported stolen from Florida, without a driver.

The suspect attempted to flee by quietly jumping in the back of a pick-up truck, then vanishing into a wooded area.

The driver is described as a white male with blonde hair, about six-feet tall and has a tattoo across the side of his neck.

Call the State Police with any information at 607-775-1452.

---------------------------------------------------------

