ITHACA, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local theatre is inviting the community to join them for the final weekend of a popular show.

The Hangar Theatre Company is presenting Billy Elliot: The Musical from July 13 to July 15. Performances will be at 7:30 each night, with special matinee on Saturday at 2:30.

The musical is based on the 2000 British movie Billy Elliot. The show follows a boy who, during the 1985 coal miners’ strike, discovers a passion for dance as his mother dies.

For more information visit the company’s website, hangartheatre.org.