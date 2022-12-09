JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tomorrow marks the last day that families can sign up to become a recipient of this year’s Broome County Toys for Tots campaign.

Broome’s Toys for Tots initiative has been operated by the Broome County Police agencies and volunteers since 1962.

The campaign’s headquarters are in the former Payless Shoes Store located in the Oakdale commons next to Encore Shoe Department.

Families can stop by from 9 a.m. till noon tomorrow to register to become a recipient of toy bag this Christmas.

In order to sign up, you must be a Broome County resident, must show a birth certificate for every child, must provide photo ID, and the children must be between the ages of 1 and 10.

The director of the campaign, Chris Marshall says that the need this year seems more demanding than years prior.

“Basically you’re playing Santa. You’re giving them a big gift, another gift, maybe a couple other gifts. Games, arts and crafts, sports, some sort of sports items and then some stocking stuffers. So, we’re really trying to take care of the families and get them a whole bunch of stuff so that the kids have a whole bunch of stuff under the Christmas tree to open up.”

Those who would still like to donate have until December 19th.

Drop off barrels can be found throughout the county at every law enforcement agency.

Marshall says that all of the money raised stays in Broome County, in preparation for next year’s event.