JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last night, at approximately 5:50 p.m., the Johnson City Fire Department responded to house fire at 74 North Arch Street.

According to Fire Marshal Bob Blakeslee, crews were informed by the home owner of an active fire in the home’s basement.

Firefighters immediately went to work pushing back flames in the basement, but a bedroom on the second floor erupted in flames shortly after.

The incident was upgraded to a full second-alarm, bringing off-duty Johnson City personnel to the scene.

According to Blakeslee, firefighters worked to get the fire under control within an hour of the first 911 call.

Crews remained on the scene for another 3 hours, to ensure that all hidden pockets of fire had been extinguished.

Blakeslee said that the fire spread was made possible due to the home’s “balloon frame” construction, with no fire stops between floors.

All residents and firefighters were uninjured and the displaced residents will be staying with family for the immediate future.

According to the Johnson City Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was accidental and electrical related.