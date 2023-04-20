BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the New York State Department of Transportation, there will be lane closures on Court Street this Saturday, April 22nd, from the Tompkins Street intersection to the State Route 363 on ramp.

The closures will affect the right lane of Court Street northbound from Tompkins Street to the Route 363 underpass as well as the left turn lane at the on-ramp to Route 363.

Workers will be paving roads in the area from 6 a.m. until mid-afternoon.

Access to the Route 363 ramp will be maintained while the work is performed.

Motorists are urged by the DOT to slow down and drive responsibly in all work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license