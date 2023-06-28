ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Broome County Land Bank is accepting all ideas and proposals for an empty lot in the heart of Little Italy.

The bank has issued a request for proposals, known as RFP, for the purchasing of 119 Oak Hill Ave in Endicott. The property was demolished earlier this year due to asbestos, mold, and a cycle of foreclosures. They invite any individual, group, or entity interested in the property to submit a proposal that will be reviewed by the board of directors. The executive director of the land bank, Jessica Haas says that the board looks at more than just the price tag.

Haas says, “We’re open to any type of other development plans as well. As you’ll note in the RFP, we want, if there are some type of development plan proposed, we want to see budget, we want to see a timeline, we want to see that it can be done.”

The deadline for questions associated with the RFP is July 26th at 4pm. The deadline to submit a proposal is August 2nd at 4pm. A copy of the RFP can be found on the Land Bank’s website.