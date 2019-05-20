Korchak responds to Battisti’s call for elder abuse reform

Republican candidate for Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak is responding to his primary opponent Paul Battisti’s call for elder abuse reform.

Last week, Battisti laid out a plan to combat elder abuse and one of the steps he cited was to create an elder abuse task force.

Korchak says that there already is a task force to address the issue.

Starting in January of this year, representatives from the DA’s office, the New York State Attorney General’s Office, the Department of Social Services Legal Division, the Office for Aging, Actions for Older Persons and more, have been meeting once a month to review cases of elder abuse.

Korchak says Battisti’s statement is an insult to the hard-working men and women already working to combat the issue.

“It is troubling to me that Mr.Battisti is using our seniors during a political campaign. Taking credit for certain ideas or a task force that’s already in existence.”

Battisti also talked about the need for more education and awareness for the seniors in our community.

Korchak says the DA’s office is already involved with that sort of education.

He says he recently met with a group of seniors to discuss current scams and frauds being perpetrated in Broome County.

