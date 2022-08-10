BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This month’s Koffman Innovations segment showcases an emerging app and business that is catered for the modern worker.

UseFuze is a startup company that began its development in the Koffman Incubator.

The company’s main product is an app that promotes the user to showcase their work portfolio and manage projects on-the-go.

The app officially launched this past May, and since then, has over 600 downloads.

The CEO and Co-Founder of UseFuze, Rawley Filbin said that the company did over $150,000 worth of deal flow this past June.

Filbin said that over the past few years, there has been a fundamental shift in the way that people connect and work, and that UseFuze is a product of this transition.

“For lack of a better word, the app is essentially LinkedIn meets CarFax for today’s skilled worker,” said Filbin. “The app is a digital tool kit for today’s skilled worker.”

Filbin said that the app acts as a digital profile to showcase your work, justify your rate of pay, creating professional, and personalized estimated and invoices and more.

He said that UseFuze was created to address the short and long term challenges faced by workers.

The app is free to download on both the Apple and Google stores.

Filbin said that UseFuze is for anyone who is working independently, or perhaps a worker with multiple revenue streams.

“Our experience with the Incubator has been a blessing. And I usually don’t say that word often at all but, when you look at Binghamton, The Koffman in particular, It’s a blend of new, old, and what’s emerging. The Binghamton area in itself has a ton of wisdom, a lot of great things have happened here.”

Filbin said that over the past year, UseFuze has developed an an experienced team that is positioned all around the world.

He said that through the app’s growth, UseFuze has been observing the user’s activity, and has been the most rewarding part of the process.

Check out the app for yourself on the Google and Apple stores.