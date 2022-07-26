BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced a new partnership with a local start-up company.

KLAW Industries uses a patent-pending process that turns recycled glass into a partial replacement for cement in concrete mixes.

KLAW’s product, called Pantheon, allows concrete producers to use 20 percent less cement in mixes, which prevents approximately 1 thousand pounds of carbon dioxide in every truck load.

Last year, KLAW Industries won the Binghamton Business Plan competition and SUNY Broome’s Entrepreneurial Assistance Program.

Mayor Kraham said this morning that, “for this one city project, and for the rest of the year, we’ll be using the KLAW Industries concrete. And moving forward, as Jacob’s company expands, we look to do even more infrastructure projects with the sustainable concrete.”

Kraham explained that by switching to KLAW’s product for curb and sidewalk projects, the city is reducing its carbon footprint and supporting a growing East Side business. The switch in products comes at no extra cost to the city.

This year, curb and sidewalk upgrades in the City of Binghamton are estimated at 1.7 million dollars.

KLAW Industries Chief Operating Officer, Jacob Kumpon said that these projects are proof of the city’s commitment to supporting local companies and deploying cost-effective, sustainable materials.