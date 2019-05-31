Kindergartners join Mayor David for a ride on the carousel

An annual ride that helps mark the beginning of summer took place today in Binghamton.

Horace Mann Elementary Kindergartners joined Mayor Rich David for a ride on the carousel at Rec Park.

The yearly tradition marks the return of summer hours and amenities at the City Parks.

David shared with students the history of our area’s carousels including how when George F Johnson offered to gift them, that he required they remained free for everyone to ride forever.

He says it’s traditions like these that define a community.

David says “I had family that was from Binghamton and I used to come to the West Side as a young child. I remember riding this carousel and picking up garbage as the price of admission. So when I talk to these kids I’m not just repeating a story or a narrative. I’m talking about some for my childhood experiences that so many people in this region have also had.”

The Rec Park Carousel operates Monday through Friday from 4 to 7:45 and from noon to 7:45 on the weekends.

The carousel at Ross Park is temporarily closed for repairs and is expected to open early next week.

———————————————————

Download the app for Android or iPhone