BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Roberson Museum in Binghamton is starting a weekly children’s book club that will be held in the museum’s planetarium.

The club will feature the book “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.” Each week organizers will read a chapter of the book aloud. Afterward, they will have a discussion about some of the god’s that came up and show children how to find them in the stars.

Meetings will take place every Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. starting July 1st and continuing until September 2nd.

You can visit https://www.roberson.org/event/planetarium-book-club/ for more information.